Fire Damages House in Grafton

A house in Taylor County is damaged after a fire broke out Saturday evening.

Grafton Volunteer Fire Chief Dave Crimm said it happened at a home on Grand Street around 8:00 p.m and crews were able to get it under control in about 20 minutes. The third story of the home sustained significant damage, as much of it deteriorated.

No one was home at the time and firefighters do not know how it started.



Flemington Volunteer Fire Department, Boothsville Volunteer Fire Department, Nutter Fort Volunteer Department and Fellowsville Volunteer Fire Department as well as Taylor County EMS responded to the scene. The Grafton Volunteer Fire Department is investigating.