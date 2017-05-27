Truck Drivers Raise Awareness for Lupus

Most of the time, 18-wheeler trucks are used to transport goods, but on Saturday, they served a much greater cause.

The West Virginia Association of Truck Driver Champions is using a pretty common form of transportation to tackle Lupus, a disease that many people don't know much about.

"Lupus is a very serious disease, it can attack your organs, it can cause you to hurt, say as rheumatoid arthritis would, there's no cure," said Tim Bailey Sr., a Lupus patient and truck driver.

But Bailey Sr. does not let the disease hold him back.

Instead, he uses his trade, truck driving, to help raise funds and awareness for the illness he knew nothing about before his diagnosis.

Bailey Sr. and his son are both active with the West Virginia Association of Truck Driver Champions. When discussions for a charity project started, they said Lupus was the first cause to come to mind.

"For the longest time my grandfather was a truck driver and they did what they call truck driving championships. And we took it and mixed it with the charity event," said Bailey Jr.

Drivers of everything from 18-wheelers to dump trucks to school buses were tasked with maneuvering small cones and obstacles without knocking them over.

For seasoned drivers like Bailey Sr., that's not a problem.

"It's really wonderful," Bailey Sr. said. "All the people here have just come out and they've come from different states, Virginia, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, all to help us raise money today."

To contact the West Virginia Association of Truck Driver Champions with Lupus research donations, click here.