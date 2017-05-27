Bridgeport Pool Opens for Summer - WBOY - Clarksburg, Morgantown: News, Sports, Weather

Bridgeport Pool Opens for Summer

Posted: Updated:
BRIDGEPORT -

Summertime is almost here and that means warm weather activities, like swimming, will be back in full swing.

The Bridgeport City Pool re-opened for the summer Saturday afternoon. To celebrate the re-opening, the pool offered free admission for the day.

Joe Shuttleworth, Bridgeport Parks and Recreation deputy director, said the pool provides a safe place for kids to swim.

"We have trained lifeguards here, the chemicals are all monitored and correct so it's a safe body of water for kids to swim," he said. "It brings a lot of people out in the community so it's a great asset to our community."

For more information on pool admission and hours of operation, click here

Powered by Frankly

Clarksburg Studio
904 West Pike Street
Clarksburg, WV 26301

Main (304) 623-3311
Fax (304) 624-6152(Clarksburg)
Fax (304) 225-2522(Morgantown)

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 WorldNow and WBOY Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.