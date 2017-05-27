Bridgeport Pool Opens for Summer

Summertime is almost here and that means warm weather activities, like swimming, will be back in full swing.

The Bridgeport City Pool re-opened for the summer Saturday afternoon. To celebrate the re-opening, the pool offered free admission for the day.

Joe Shuttleworth, Bridgeport Parks and Recreation deputy director, said the pool provides a safe place for kids to swim.

"We have trained lifeguards here, the chemicals are all monitored and correct so it's a safe body of water for kids to swim," he said. "It brings a lot of people out in the community so it's a great asset to our community."

