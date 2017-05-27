Local Cemetery Hosts Flag Pole Re-Dedication

The American flag is the one of the most recognizable U.S. symbols and the Oak Grove Cemetery in Morgantown is making sure its flag flies high.

The cemetery held its flag pole re-dedication ceremony Saturday afternoon. Years ago. the old flag pole was vandalized and never replaced.

Karl Yagle, cemetery president, said it is important for the cemetery to have an American flag flying over it.

"To show your respect to the country and the veterans and really everyone that's buried here, to honor them," he said.

The ceremony included the reading of the Gettysburg Address, the reading of the soldiers monument history and recognition of all current and former U.S. veterans.