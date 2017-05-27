Accident on Interstate 79 Sends 1 Person to United Hospital Center

A single-vehicle accident sent one person to United Hospital Center for treatment of lacerations early Saturday afternoon, according to Harrison County 911 dispatchers.

The accident happened near mile marker 109 on Interstate 79 near Lost Creek around 1:30 p.m., dispatchers said. The car sustained heavy damage after going into the guardrail, according to dispatchers.

Both north and southbound lanes of Interstate 79 are shut down as crews work to clean up the accident. Drivers are being re-routed.

The Harrison County Sheriff's Department, Lost Creek Volunteer Fire Department, Stonewood Volunteer Fire Department, Jane Lew Fire Department and Anmoore EMS responded to the scene.