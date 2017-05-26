M.T. Pockets Theatre Features Steel Magnolias Play

M.T. Pockets Theatre in Morgantown featured Steel Magnolias by Robert Harling Friday night.

WBOY Anchor, Gretchen Ross, played the role of Truvy showing her charisma and charm with the all women’s cast. Steel Magnolias is a play that is meant to make you laugh through your tears. The play is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year as well as raising awareness for diabetes.

“There is a sisterhood among all of these women that goes beyond the fact that they are just friends. They squabble, they fight, they bicker,” said Chris Adduccio, who plays the roll of Ouiser. “They make fun and tease one another,” said Cindy Ulrich, who is portraying M’Lynn in the play. “The whole nine yards,” said Adducio. “But its all done really with love. And it’s a family,” said Ulrich

If you missed Friday night's showing, there is still time to get tickets to see Steel Magnolias. M.T. Pockets Theatre is having a showing May 27 as well as June 1-3.