Spirit of Grafton Festival Celebrates 11th Year

This year marks the 11th annual Spirit of Grafton Celebration that is held every Memorial Day weekend.

There is something for the whole family, with a carnival set up on Main Street. There will also be a whole line of events Saturday including the community picnic, a bike stunt show, and an escape artist.

The highlight for many is the country concert that will be held Saturday evening, featuring Darryl Worley.

"The concert on Saturday night is a big hit. We always have thousands of people downtown. And then the parade on Monday, you know 150 years, it's a great tradition in this community. We honor, we take great pride in our veterans in this community, so that's always a hit," said Kevin Stead, Grafton City Manager.

The event will conclude with the 150th annual Grafton National Cemetery Observance on Monday at noon as well as the Memorial Day Parade.