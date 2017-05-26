Local Baseball Teams Eye History at State Tournament

Three-time reigning champion Bridgeport has an opportunity to achieve something no other WVSSAC program has in the 77-year history of the state baseball tournament.

If the Indians prevail again in Charleston, they'll become the first team to win four consecutive state titles, but as the record book shows, achieving that feat won't be easy.

Only three other teams have ever completed a three-peat: Huntington East (1980-82 in Class AAA), Van (1991-93 in Class A) and Jefferson (1991-93 in Class AAA). None of those teams won a fourth straight championship. In fact, none of the three returned to the state championship game for a fourth straight year.

When the Class AA semifinals begin Friday, Bridgeport could take the next step toward achieving that feat, and solidifying its status as a baseball dynasty.

Both Tygarts Valley and Morgantown will seek their own history next week at Power Park. Tygarts Valley will appear in the Class A state semis for the first time ever. The Bulldogs haven't appeared at the state tournament since winning Class AA titles in 1978 and 1979.

After losing at regionals a year ago, the Bulldogs won back-to-back games against East Hardy after falling behind 1-0 in the series. Head coach James Markley said his team has proven it is a resilient group, and he hopes the magical ride will continue.

"We have the momentum. Momentum is big," said Markley. "We're ready to go. We've reached our goal, and now we want to go further."

In Class AAA, Morgantown ended an even longer postseason drought. The Mohigans have been absent from the final four since 1976.

Morgantown has come so close to returning to states during head coach Mike McCarty's 18 years leading the program. Despite winning 13 sectional titles in that time, it couldn't advance beyond the regional round.

This year was a different story. The Mohigans swept Wheeling Park to win the Class AAA Region I title, and McCarty pegged his seniors as the reason they got over the hump.

"They're a close-knit group. They have not given up," said McCarty. "I don't think we've had two bad games in a row the whole year. Every time they get down a bit, I just see them fighting back."

The state tournament begins Thursday with the Class A semifinals. Class AA and Class AAA teams will play Friday, with all three championship games held Saturday.

Stay tuned to the 12 SportsZone for complete coverage of the state tournament.