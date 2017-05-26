Man Claims Self-Defense in Fatal Clarksburg Stabbing

A man accused of fatally stabbing another man in the chest in Clarksburg appeared in court Friday.

John Thomas, III, 58, is accused of stabbing and killing a man on the porch of a South Chestnut Street home on March 31, 2016. He appeared for a pre-trial conference in front of Judge Chris McCarthy Friday.

Thomas's attorney said his client understands that he is on trial for first-degree murder but that he does not intend to enter a guilty plea. He said the stabbing was an act of self-defense on Thomas' behalf.

Clarksburg Police testified that on the day of the event, Thomas consistently said that the victim had been "slapping him around." They also said there was no evidence that Thomas was under the influence of any type of drug or alcohol.

Thomas's attorney also brought up that the knife used in the stabbing was not collected by police on the day of the stabbing. He claims it was collected on April 2, 2016. Judge McCarthy said the jury can determine the authenticity of the knife as evidence.

Thomas is set to go on trial on June 5.