Elkins Resident Teaches Essential Oils

Essential oils have become very popular as an alternative to chemicals and abrasive creams and medications.

A doTERRA essential oils class was held at the Elkins/Randolph County YMCA which educated participants on some of the available products and benefits.

“doTERRA is more than just essential oils we also do wellness products," said Wellness Advocate Danielle Broschart. "Overall it is just about how to naturally and safely take care of yourself and your family. This is something that is safe and natural and can be used for everybody.”

Essential oils are natural aromatic compounds found in seeds, bark, stems, roots, and flowers. Broschart next class will take place on June 2.

For more information on doTERRA benefits, visit Danielle Broschart’s website or call to set up a consultation at (304) 704-4266.