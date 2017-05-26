St. Marys Man Arrested for Allegedly Soliciting A Minor on Craigslist

A St. Marys man was arrested for allegedly soliciting whom he believed to be a juvenile girl on Craigslist.

Everett Schmidt, 48, posted an add on Craigslist in February, asking to perform sexual acts on women, according to West Virginia State Police.

Schmidt used accounts on Craigslist and Yahoo! to send more than 240 emails back and forth with whom he believed was a 15-year-old girl, police said. In the emails, he talked about sexual acts and meeting in person.

In May, Schmidt planned to meet the girl in his semi-truck next to a playground in Ellenboro to perform sexual acts on her, police said. When Schmidt showed up to the meeting place, police arrested him.

Schmidt is charged with soliciting a minor via computer.