2 Men Plead Guilty to Staging Vehicle Accidents, Benefiting Financially

Two men admitted in federal court Thursday to staging vehicle accidents and benefiting financially from them.

Dallas Lewis, 55, of Clarksburg, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit mail fraud, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Lewis admitted to conspiring with others to file false insurance claims from staged vehicle accidents and then receiving a portion of the insurance settlement in each filing. The crimes occurred between January 2012 and August 2014 in Taylor, Harrison, and Marion counties, officials said.

Charles Bonner, 34, of Morgantown, pleaded guilty to one count of mail fraud, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Bonner admitted to taking part in a staged vehicle accident in January 2012 in Harrison County. Bonner said he faked injuries from the accident and filed a false insurance claim, from which he, and others, received approximately $101,500 in insurance settlements.

Bonner also admitted to receiving an insurance settlement check in someone else's name in the amount of $46,500.

Lewis and Bonner each face up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine, officials said.