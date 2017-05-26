TALA Remembers Patients with Memorial Service

Trans-Allegheny Lunatic Asylum (TALA) and William R. Sharpe Jr. Hospital came together for a memorial service Friday.



Patients who have passed and are buried at the site were honored and remembered with flags and a small ceremony.

In conjunction with Mental Health Awareness Month, representatives from Trans-Allegheny Lunatic Asylum and Sharpe Hospital came together to remember some of the patients who have passed through these halls.

Over 4000 flags were placed all along the three grave sites on the grounds in a representation of the patients who have passed at the hospital.

Mental health often times comes with a stigma and this month is a way to honor and raise awareness for people who have been diagnosed.

“We had a group of volunteers that came together to help us put out over 4000 flags for a memorial service today just in honor of all of the patients that are at the old state hospital,” said Volunteer Service Coordinator Krista Adkins. “We are at the very beginning stages of a long-term project to restore the historic cemeteries and to set monuments for all the patients that are there.”

A historic preservation initiative will begin within the next few months to begin researching and recognizing those who have passed by replacing headstones and adding place markers.

“We have over 4000 graves up on the hill, not all are marked, and we wanted to combine recognition of Mental Health Month and the anti-stigma campaign with our initiative to try to identify who is in the graveyards and place markers as a type of remembrance,” said Sharpe Hospital CEO Pat Ryan. “This is really an extensive piece of Weston’s history, we think, and we want to be able to preserve it.”

This project will be a joint effort with the hospital and asylum and along with the help of historical preservation groups and volunteers from area organizations, a little piece of history will be restored to the Asylum grounds.