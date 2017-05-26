I-79 Construction to Continue Through Memorial Day Weekend

The construction on Interstate 79 will cause traffic to look the same over the holiday weekend, said the West Virginia Department of Highways.

The Department of Highways has been doing an extensive project on bridges that has caused an increase in traffic around mile marker 99 to mile marker 119 in the north and south bound lanes for the last few weeks.

"What is unique about this project is it is multiple bridges, in a row, being constructed and worked on, so what we see now is probably not going to be done until about the first of September. That's the completion date on the project, so what you are seeing now is going to be there," said Donald Williams, district manager.

The DOH said the best way to avoid traffic delays in this area is to take alternate routes.