DOH: Easton Hill Project on Schedule

Construction is well underway on what the West Virginia Division of Highways is calling the Easton Hill Project, affecting heavily-traveled Cheat Road (WV Route 857) and Point Marion Road (US Route 119).

“It’s the type of project that’s being accelerated because we want that work done while the students are out of town,” said DOH District 4 Manager and Engineer Donald Williams.

The Division of Highways says the work on the Easton Hill intersection is on track. The plan is to complete the project that will change traffic flow on Point Marion Road, Cheat Road and the Mileground in early August, before West Virginia University students return.

“The lane system coming off what we call Easton Hill, the Mileground, will have more of a through lane going all the way to the Interstate,” Williams said explaining the project. “There’ll be a bypass lane as you go on 119 north that will bypass the signal. 857 will come into it and you can make a left. Then 119, as it comes to the interstate it will have a light to get on.”

Williams says with the help of law enforcement directing traffic, delays have been minimized.

“We’ve asked the public to avoid the area the best they can, use alternate routes,” he said. “I think that’s really worked well. Is it perfect? No, there’s still delays. We understand that, and there will still be delays.”

In July, the project will enter what the DOH calls the complex phase and shut down Easton Hill into the Mileground for two weeks to change to the new traffic pattern. The exact date of that closure has yet to be determined.

“Most of the traffic now that comes in on 857 going towards Bakers Ridge, a lot of that traffic does make a left,” Williams said. “It goes up the hill towards the Mileground and roundabout. When that happens, in this phase of the project, nobody can make a left turn.”

The DOH determined the closure was the best option based on public input taken in advance of the work beginning. Williams said the temporary inconvenience will lead to better traffic flow.

“I just ask the public to be patient with us,” Williams said. “We understand the delays and how that can aggravate us at times, but when we’re done you’ll have something much nicer.”