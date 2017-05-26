CKB Airport Gets New Security Equipment

The North Central West Virginia Airport in Bridgeport purchased a new piece of equipment that is going to make travel a whole lot easier.

"This week, we installed a new advanced imagining technology machine to our security check in. It's state of the art technology that again provides better safety for our passengers," said Airport Director Rick Rock.

The new machine is reported to provide more privacy to passengers by using software that eliminates passenger-specific images and instead detects potential threats using a generic outline of a body.

"It is very safe to anyone going through it. We believe it will make it more convenient for our passengers, a quicker check in with all the ability to discover anything that may try to get through the check point so its going to add to the safety. you see it at all the major airports. It's very convenient and we are very glad to have it," added Rock.

Rock said the new machine cost the airport around $100,000, but he said the machine will help support the growth and increase in travel this area is seeing.