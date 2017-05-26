2 People Arrested After Alleged Kidnapping, Robbery in Harrison County Woods

Two Clarksburg residents were arrested Friday after deputies said they kidnapped a man and robbed him.

Kevin Bennett, 44, and Summer Fury, 35, of Highland Avenue in Clarksburg, allegedly struck Frank Marra in the back of the head, put him in a vehicle, took him out of the vehicle at gunpoint and into the woods with his wrists and ankles tied, and stole his his wallet, $130, 50 Subutex pills, and his phone, according to the Harrison County Sheriff's Department.

Marra was able to escape and walked through the woods to a nearby home on Green Valley Road in Bridgeport, where he reported his injuries to the homeowner. The homeowner called 911, and Marra was transported to United Hospital Center for the injuries he received during the incident, deputies said.

Later that day, a traffic stop was made on the vehicle Bennett and Fury were in, and after a search warrant was executed, a substance consistent with blood was found. Marra, later, led deputies to the crime scene in the woods, where duct tape, a belt, and a ripped pair of shorts were found.

Bennett and Fury are each charged with kidnapping and robbery. Bennett and Fury each have bail set at $50,000 on the robbery charge and no bail set on the kidnapping charge.