River City Festival of the Arts Celebrates 10th Anniversary

The River City Festival of the Arts is celebrating its 10th anniversary in Rowlesburg this Memorial Day weekend.

“We have a very varied program,” said Festival Director Anna Nassif. “We do a little bit of literature, history. We have music, classical music. We have jazz. We have a choral group, so we have a variety of the arts.”

Festivities began on Friday with a historical portrayal of Sacajawea, American Indian interpreter for Louis and Clark, by Mary Daily. WVU Professor General Hambrick and WVU dancers gave a performance and lecture on Russian ballet.

The four-day event will feature a variety of musical and theatrical performances as well as a presentation in the Preston County Sports Museum and a car cruise.

Performances include opera singer Cristina Nassif accompanied by pianist Laura Ward. Nassif’s father Dr. Thomas Nassif and husband Jamie Kotmair will also make appearances.

On Sunday, the Wheeling Symphony String Trio will perform and be followed by an original play by the Preston High Theater Ensemble.

“We are America for the Arts. We’re West Virginia for the arts. We’re Preston County for the arts and we’re Rowlesburg for the arts,” Anna Nassif said. “We had a wonderful arts program as children and that’s part of our inspiration.”

Many of the events are free and will be held at the Szilagyi Center for the Performing and Visual Arts.

The River City Cave will be open on Saturday and Sunday for breakfast and lunch. There will also be a turkey and ham dinner on Saturday and a Patriotic dinner and silent auction on Sunday.

“We hope their spirits will be uplifted and that they will experience a measure of happiness, which the arts bring us,” Anna Nassif said about the event.

