UPDATE: Woman Sentenced to 15 Years in Prison for Killing Husband

A Preston County woman who killed her husband was sentenced Thursday to 15 years in prison.

Nicole Knotts, 25, shot and killed her husband, Matthew Knotts, during an argument on March 13, 2014 and hid his body under a pile of clothes and household items in her house. West Virginia State Police discovered the body on March 18, 2014.

In March, Nicole Knotts entered a Kennedy Plea in Preston County Circuit Court for voluntary manslaughter, which carries a penalty of three to 15 years in prison. A Kennedy Plea means Nicole Knotts does not admit guilt but acknowledges the strong evidence against her.

The judge sentenced Nicole Knotts to the maximum sentence for the charge. Originally, Nicole Knotts was charged with first-degree murder and concealment of a deceased human body.

Nicole Knotts has been in the Tygart Valley Regional Jail since March 19, 2014. She will receive credit for more than three years of her sentence already served.