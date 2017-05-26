Boil Water Advisory Issued for Part of Fairmont Lifted

UPDATE (5/29/17):
The Coon's Run PSD has lifted the Boil Water Advisory for the Fair Oaks Subdivision.
A Boil Water Advisory has been issued by the Coon's Run PSD.
The water problem occurred on May 24 at Fair Oaks Subdivision and affects the entire water system.
Crews are currently working to fix the issue. The advisory is anticipated to be in effect until Tuesday, May 30.
For more information, please contact 304-677-7808 or 304-672-7808.
