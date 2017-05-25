Property and Mineral Owners Voice Concerns with Recent Legislation

A group met Thursday evening in Morgantown to discuss Property and Mineral owners concerns about recent legislation that may take away certain property rights.

They are concerned about gas or oil companies taking deductions for post production costs from royalty payments to the state's landowners for mineral rights.

The goal was to educate people and hear their concerns.

Organizers hoped to develop a strategy on how to protect mineral and surface owner property rights.

"Hopefully the more people that know about these issues, get educated about the issues. We can get a little bit of momentum down in Charleston to really deal with some of these issues," President of the West Virginia Royalty Owners Association Tom Huber said.

The meeting was held by representatives from the West Virginia Farm Bureau, West Virginia Royalty Owners, and West Virginians for Property Rights.