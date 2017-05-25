National Veterans Awareness Ride Stops at Clarksburg VA Medical Center

Thursday afternoon the National Veterans Awareness Ride arrived at the VA Medical Center in Clarksburg.

This is a 10 day motorcycle journey across the United States. Each day of travel involves stops at veteran hospitals and veteran homes to visit, spend time, and thank our veterans for their service and sacrifice.

They participate in local Memorial Services and speak in schools about patriotism, and service to the country.

"What we try to do is, we try to create awareness among the citizens, of respect, and sincere thanks for our veterans for the sacrifices that they and their spouses and their significant others have made," said Jerry Conner, President National Veterans Awareness Organization.

The ride started in Sacramento California with 40 motorcycles. The group picks up riders as they make their way across the United States.