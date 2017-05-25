Sharpe Hospital Opens New Salon - WBOY - Clarksburg, Morgantown: News, Sports, Weather

Sharpe Hospital Opens New Salon


By Alex Hines, Lewis, Gilmer, Barbour and Randolph County Reporter
WESTON -

The Lewis County Chamber of Commerce held a unique ribbon cutting in Weston Thursday morning.

Sharpe Hospital in Weston welcomed the community to the hospital's new salon.

The project was completed thanks to cooperation between the hospital and its community, and both officials and staff say they're glad to help build a stronger connection between each part of the community

