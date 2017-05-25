Eberle Students Sell Home for Flood Victims

Students and staff at the Fred Eberle Technical Center in Buckhannon gathered Thursday for a very different check presentation.



Students in the center's carpentry and electrical tech classes build a new house each year. Usually they're sold at auction, but this year, the center sold the house to the United Methodist Church, to be given to a family in Clendenin who lost their home in last year's floods.

"I approached the administrative council, who's our board. They were very excited and they said as long as we can get the money back that we have for materials, that they were all for it, so the project moved forward from there," said Eberle Director Mike Cutright.

The church has been working in many of the counties where the floods caused the most damage. Case Manager Miranda Nabers said their work has been helpful to many people across the state, especially after so much time has passed.

"Thank you so much, we never would have thought we could get anything back on this. They just had no hope. And now, what we do, what I do, what we all do is bring hope to some people that wouldn't have it," said Nabers.

Students at Eberle were also encouraged to hear where this year's house would be going. When they first got the news, it only served to inspire them to do an even better job.

"Makes you want to strive even harder to do a really, really, really good job, to try to not mess up and make it really good, because it's going to a person that doesn't have anything, so you've got to make it good, and that's what I wanted it to be," said Eberle junior Brannon Moneypenny.