WV Clergy Hold Conference On Substance Abuse

Clergy from many different denominations were gathered in Upshur County this morning to tackle the substance abuse issue around the state.

The West Virginia Council of Churches held a Clergy Consultation at West Virginia Wesleyan College today.

Clergy members discussed the challenges and successes their communities face, and shared their stories with each other.

Organizers said the large number of people attending the event should help every community in the fight against drug abuse.

"We have more than 300 people gathered from across the state, clergy from all denominations present. I think it's the first time we've done that in anybody's memory, if not in the history of West Virginia," said Bishop Mike Klusmeyer of the Episcopal Diocese of West Virginia.

Senator Joe Manchin also addressed the conference during a Skype call early in the session.