City of Fairmont to Launch New Water Bill Portal

The City of Fairmont is launching a new portal to pay water bills and view usage.



At Thursday's Sanitary Sewer Board meeting, Utility Manager David Sago discussed how revenue is down about $19,000. He attributes that to the city being able to detect excess water usage or leaks every 60 minutes instead of every 60 days.

Sago said he believes residents are conserving more water and he is satisfied with that outcome.



Now, customers will be able to see that data themselves.

"This new portal will give the customer the ability if they're not happy or not satisfied with what their usage is, then they can look at their water habits on what they can do to actually conserve," Sago said.



The portal will launch in about two weeks. Customers will soon be able to call a customer service center to set up an online account.