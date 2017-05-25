Ginger's Dress Shop to Close After 35 Years of Business in Fairmont

After 35 years in business, Rudolph and Ginger Zaccagnini are hanging up the dresses in Ginger's Dress Shop for good.

"After all these years and years and years, our sales were going down, and we were getting old, so we had to do something to change," Ginger said.

At 89 and 90 years old respectively, Ginger and Rudolph said it is finally time to relax.

"We liked what we did, but I think at our age, we're ready. At 90 years old, we have no business trying to run a business the way we always did." Ginger said.

Originally located downtown, near the old Fairmont Theater, the shop opened in 1982. When plans for the new state building to be built there forced them to relocate in 2012, they moved to their current location on Fairmont Avenue.

Ginger said it is the customers who have kept them going for so long.

"People treating us like we're really something, more than we thought we were. We thought we were just helping to sell a dress, but that isn't the only reason," Ginger said.

From weddings to proms, Ginger and Rudolph have been part of some of the most important days of their customers' lives. But now, they said it is time to focus on their own lives, even if it is just the little things.

"Now, we have all of our time for our own. If he doesn't feel like breakfast, I say don't eat now, we'll eat after a while. We couldn't do that before," she said.

For now, they are getting rid of their inventory. The store will be open each Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday from Noon to 5.

Once everything sells, the doors will close, but another one will open for the Zaccagninis.