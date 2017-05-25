BUHS Seniors Visit Elementary School Students

Buckhannon-Upshur High School graduating seniors donned caps and gowns a day early for elementary students.



The soon-to-be grads walked the halls of French Creek Elementary for the Destination Graduation program.

Seniors interacted with the young students to encourage them to stay in school.

Senior Courtney Trader said it is important for high school students to be role models for younger kids.



Trader said, "Whenever I was younger, we didn't have that. We didn't get to see the kids walk the halls 'cause Destination Graduation just recently started a few years ago, and I think that seeing them looking up to us is very important because it shows them that they need to stay in school. They need to keep at their grades and everything so they can be like us someday."



Two former French Creek students who are graduating received $500 scholarships as part of Destination Graduation.