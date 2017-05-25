Lost Creek Man Sentenced to Prison for Sexually Assaulting Young - WBOY - Clarksburg, Morgantown: News, Sports, Weather

Lost Creek Man Sentenced to Prison for Sexually Assaulting Young Relative

A Lost Creek man accused of sexually assaulting a 7-year-old female relative appeared in Harrison County court Thursday.

Michael Messer entered guilty pleas to one count of sexual abuse by a person of trust and one count of incest in March, but Judge Thomas Bedell did not accept those pleas until his sentencing Thursday.

Bedell accepted the pleas and sentenced Messer to 10 to 20 years in prison on the sexual abuse charge and five to 10 years on the incest charge.

Messer will be required to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life and will have extended supervision for a period of 50 years after he serves time.

