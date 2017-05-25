Work Underway on Morgantown's Expanded Paving Project

Earlier this year, Morgantown’s roads were ranked some of the worst in the state by the TRIP report and the city is taking action.

This year their nearly $2 million paving project will re-surface 60 roads totaling 12 miles and add 120 ADA ramps.

“I was optimistic that with the paving that we’re doing we’ll have the best roads and the safest roads not too short of a time frame,” said Morgantown City Engineer Damien Davis.

Work has already begun milling the roads for the project, which is funded by the Safe Streets Safe Communities User fee.

This year the paving project has been divided into two contracts. Streets in the North part of the city will be done by Anderson Excavating and Parrotta Paving will work on the South streets.

“We were worried that uh one contractor couldn’t handle that many roads in one season,” Davis explained. “Last year we had eight miles of roadways and we finished up around November. We split into two contracts this year to try to get two people out there working at the same time.”

Morgantown is already looking ahead, conducting an assessment on the roads to give them a 10 year paving plan.

“So people can plan a little better. Utilities can plan a little better. We can plan a little better to maintain the streets,” said Davis. “Utilities if they need to do work they can do it before we go in there and pave the roads so they’re not cutting back into our paved roads.”

Davis reminds residents to be patient and safe when they pass paving crews.

“Be safe, be careful, and take your time,” he said. “Know the routes that you’re taking. Most people take the same routes to work everyday so they know construction is going to happen on that road.”

Morgantown expects work on the North streets to be finished by July 28th. Work on streets that are close to West Virginia University in the South part of the city will be finished by August 4th before students return. All other work will be completed by August 25th.

“The minor inconvenience that you’re going to have the paving project now is better than the inconvenience you had with the potholes before,” Davis said.

For a full paving schedule, interactive map, and list of all the roads to be completed visit morgantownwv.gov.