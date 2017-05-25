Johnson Elementary Breaks Ground at the Site for Their New Building on Thursday

It was a good day at Johnson Elementary Thursday. Students walked out of their old school and onto the ground where their new school will be built. Harrison County School Board members and members of the Bridgeport community gathered to break ground and celebrate the start of the building process. The architect for the project said the school is built with the future in mind, to accommodate the growing community while also being equipped with the latest trends in technology.

"We have an advanced day lighting system that brings daylight into each of the classrooms based on the amount of daylight coming into the classrooms. We have a very good acoustical shell around the building so we minimize the sound between the classrooms to enhance learning," said Thomas Worlledge, architect with McKinley and Associates.

Much of the technology and design of the new school is all thanks to student contributions. Students voiced what they wanted in their new school and made their dreams a reality since they are the ones that will be walking its halls. Some of those students are tough critics, according to the builder.

"Toughest critics are going to be my seven year old Haydn and my four year old Brock who Brock will be the first kindergarten class into this new school and Haydn will be in third grade so they will be on me pretty hard. A lot of the guys that work for us, their kids have been here or are going here to this school in this area so obviously its very exciting to be part of it," said Beau Henderson, City Construction.

Beau's toughest critic said she can't wait to see the new gym.

"Because we don't even have a gym yet and we are going to get one," said Haydn Henderson.

Sylvia Devono added, "The gym because we usually have gym in the hallways and the hallway is kind of small."

The construction for the new school is anticipated to take about 14 months and is expected to be complete in time for the start of school in August 2018.