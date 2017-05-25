Man Sentenced to 41 to 46 Years in Prison for Fatal Clarksburg Porch Beating

A man accused of beating a Clarksburg man who later died was sentenced Thursday to 41 to 46 years in prison.

Terrance Hilliard, 23, was accused of beating Dustin Baldwin in August 2015 and leaving him on his grandmother's porch. Baldwin later died due to injuries sustained in the beating.

Hilliard entered a guilty plea in April to first-degree robbery and conspiracy to commit robbery after he was originally indicted on a murder charge.

Judge Thomas Bedell sentenced Hilliard to 40 years in prison for first-degree robbery and one to five years for conspiracy to commit robbery. Bedell said the sentences will run consecutively.

Hilliard's cousin, Zachary Hilliard was sentenced to 33 to 37 years in prison for the crime in September. Another co-defendant in the case, Kelsi Riddle, will be sentenced for misdemeanor accessory after the fact of first degree robbery on June 8.

Hilliard apologized to Baldwin's family and said he hopes to make changes to himself. Baldwin's mother said she has forgiveness in her heart for Terrance and the others but said she prays for a change in the community and for peace.