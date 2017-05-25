'100 Miles in 100 Days' Begins Soon

Davis Medical Center in Elkins will officially be stepping off Memorial Day weekend with a popular summer walking program.

‘100 Miles in 100 Days’ runs through summer until Labor Day and hopes to create healthy habits within the community.

“It’s a program that just kind of gets you in the habit of being active on a regular basis and of course it runs for 100 days,” said Program Supervisor Rachel Phillips. “They say three weeks makes a habit so this more than exceeds those three weeks. Any type of activity is a movement in the right direction.”

This self-directed walking program puts you in charge.

Sign ups must be done by Sunday, May 28 and information on how to sign up and track your miles are available on Facebook and Davis Health System’s program website.