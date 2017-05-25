FIRST Lego League Comes to Mountaineer Middle School

FIRST Lego League Robotics Tournaments continued at Mountaineer Middle School on Thursday.

Sixth grade students spent the last several months building their robots and completing a research project in their science classes before being able to put them to the test. A total of 45 teams participated.

This program is being tested at Monongalia County schools in partnership with the West Virginia Department of Education and funded through grants. A similar tournament was held Monday at Westwood Middle School.

“What problem based learning scenarios, like FIRST Lego League and Lego robotics allow, is to engage those students to really bring them in and highlight their skill sets,” said Tournament Director Todd Ensign, who is also the Program Manager at the NASA Educator Resource Center in Fairmont. “We have some students who struggle with linguistic challenges, but they’re incredibly talented when it comes to building the robots.”

Ensign said it is also a way to keep students engaged in their learning and motivated to come to school.

Having the tournaments in school also prepares students for next year, when they will be eligible to compete statewide.

“Next Fall this group of students is going to be seventh graders. They’ll be competing for real with the rest of the teams across the state,” Ensign said. “We have 120 Lego League teams in West Virginia. That’s in all 55 counties distributed. In this school alone we have 30 teams.”