Red Nose Day to Help End Child Poverty

Red Nose Day is an annual campaign that uses the power of entertainment to raise money and awareness for children living in poverty. This year's Red Nose Day is Thursday, May 25.



Watch the Red Nose Day special on WBOY Channel 12 at 10 p.m. Thursday!



Learn more about the campaign and the Red Nose Day special on NBC: http://www.nbc.com/the-red-nose-day-special?nbc=1