Purple Potty Relay For Life Fundraiser

Relay For Life Anytime Fitness team in Elkins is holding an interesting yard fundraiser.
The ‘Purple Potty’ campaign will have residents seeing potties in yards all over town in an effort to raise money and flush out cancer.
“We are a health facility, obviously, and we are affected by so many people that are either diagnosed with cancer or have family members that have been diagnosed with cancer or caretakers of people that have cancer,” said Team Captain Jessica Baker.
The fundraiser will take place from May 29 to June 2. Participating yards will have options when removing the potty from their lawn.
Plumbing options include taking the potty away, sending it to a friend, and buying insurance so it will not come back.
