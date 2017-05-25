Mobile Food Pantry Returns to Monongalia County

The Mobile Food Pantry has returned to help residents of Monongalia County.

The Mountaineer Food Bank with help from The Pantry Plus More program gave away 13,000 pounds of food on Thursday at Mason-Dixon Historical Park.

“It’s shocking actually just to see how many people show up to even volunteer, how many people have showed up utilize the resources provided,” said Nicole Ware, who works with BB&T Investment Services and volunteered to help with the distribution. “It’s just amazing. It’s wonderful to be a part of this.”

Ware was one of several volunteers from BB&T Bank participating as part of the company’s Lighthouse Project, which provides grant funding and volunteers to organizations making a difference in the local community.

“Helping the community is a big part of what our company wants us to do,” Ware added. “It’s nice to get out of the actual workplace and come and volunteer.”

Other volunteers were from PACE Enterprises and Monongalia County Commission.

151 families each received 47 pounds of meat and produce that will feed 455 people in the county.

The Mobile Food Pantry will be distributing food again on June 22. The time and location will be announced at a later date.