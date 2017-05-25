Barbour County Health Department Giving Free HPV Vaccines

Each day in the United States, 33 women are diagnosed with HPV-related cervical cancer and nearly 14 million people will become newly infected with each year, according to Merck pharmaceutical company.

Educating yourself is a vital step in preventing and protecting yourself and your children from HPV-related cancers and diseases.

“The vaccination that we have is the HPV vaccine which helps prevent cancer. It helps prevent cervical cancer, oral cancers, different kinds of cancers,” said Annette Santilli of the Barbour County Health Department. “It is also important for protecting people from cancer in both genders; both males and females can be affected by the HPV virus.”

The Barbour County Health Department offers free vaccinations for children under the age of 18.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, call the Health Department at (304) 457-1670.