Domestic Violence Survivor Shares Message of Hope

Throughout the month of May, WBOY has been taking a closer look at how the community responds to domestic violence.

Meet Vicci Correro, domestic violence survivor, shares her family's journey, out of pain.



"When abuse happened to me, I was dumbfounded," said Vicci Correro. "I had never been around anything like that, so I kept it a big secret."



Harrison County native Vicci Correro said she was in two abusive relationships over a span of 10 years.



"I feared for my life," said Correro. "There was broken bones. Just a lot of bad things."



With the help of friends and HOPE Inc., Vicci and her children were able to start a new life.



"We left in the middle of the night with nothing but our lives and the clothes on our backs and went to the shelter, and we lived there for 6 months until I was strong enough to get our life started again," said Correro.

But the road to recovery was not easy.



"I didn't know of any services," said Correro. "I really felt very alone. And the way abuse works is they do isolate you from everybody as much as they can. They cut off your sources of income. They even break down your family structure."



According to the National Domestic Violence Abuse Hotline, on average, it takes a victim seven attempts to leave a relationship before staying away for good.



"People would look at me and say just leave," said Correro. "They didn't understand how it worked. that is so much easier said than done. You can't just leave. Um, it's very hard to just leave. And nobody can tell you to leave. You have to absolutely make that decision yourself."



With assistance from HOPE, Vicci filed, multiple times, for an emergency domestic violence protective order, like this one, with the magistrate's office.



"Some were," said Correro. "Yes some were. And I can honestly say, sometimes that piece of paper didn't make him stay away from me, but I'm also not saying to not go and get one. It's individual."



After the emergency order was granted, the next step for Vicci was to appear for a hearing in a family courtroom.



"You are in a courtroom with your abuser," said Correro. "It's very intimidating. You don't want to make eye contact. The judge will ask individual questions, and I will tell you, sometimes it's very scary to be completely truthful about what happened because your know your abuser is sitting right there taking mental notes."



Vicci was granted a lifetime domestic violence order, and she divorced her second husband. He has since died.



"I was powerful over my life when I was powerless," said Correro.



Today, Vicci is remarried with with a new baby and a total of seven children, between her and her husband.



"There is life after domestic violence," said Correro. "You have to be diligent, you have to be strong."



Vicci shares her stories with victims to show there is a way out of the domestic violence cycle.



"Trust the system and know maybe not this time, but next time," said Correro. "Keep a paper trail. And keep telling your story until until it gets you to where you need to be. you have to fight, you have to fight for what you want."

For more information, call HOPE, Inc. at 304-624-9835.