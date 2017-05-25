A Look at the Civil Side of Domestic Violence and Personal Safety Orders

WBOY explores what services are available for victims of domestic violence and sexual assault from the civil side of the justice system.

WBOY learned more about the process the magistrate and family court judges take to determine if a protective order should be granted and how law enforcement serve the orders.



"We're here for you to sort through those problems and prioritize them and give you options and information," said HOPE Inc. Outreach Coordinator Jackie Ritter.



Staff at HOPE Incorporated recommend victims of domestic violence and sexual assault to stop by a magistrate's office at a county courthouse to file either a protective or personal safety order.



Harrison County Magistrate Tammy Marple reviews the information filed.



"What might make you fearful for your safety may not cause me alarm," said Tammy Marple. "You almost have to take each one individually. Because of past incidents, I know what's coming next I'm afraid for my safety because of past history. And we may grant that based on the victim's past history."

According to West Virginia code, if "the respondent is not present at the proceeding, the petitioner or the petitioner's legal representative shall certify to the court, in writing, the efforts which have been made to give notice to the respondent or just cause why notice should not be required."

But Magistrate Marple said she is not allowed to contact the respondent, or person who will receive the protective order.



"When the petitioner files they swear that what they have written is true," said Marple. "It's a sworn statement, and we have to take it at face value - what they told us. And sometimes it's not entirely true."

If an order is approved by the magistrate, the appropriate law enforcement agency works to serve the order within 72 hours.



"We have a statewide data system that the documents are put in either served or not served. Once an officer would come in contact with that person, if they check their name in the database, they would see there is an unserved document," said Harrison County Sheriff Robert Matheny.



Orders can also be verbally served while trying to locate the respondent.



"Contact somebody by phone. They can verbally advise them that this order has been issued and there are certain elements that the officer would relay to that person.once that it is relayed that petition is by law fully enforceable," said Sheriff Matheny.

Currently there is only a registry for domestic violence protective orders, for personal safety orders.



"Victims keep that order in your hand, and make copies because if you have to call the police, you have copies to show them," said HOPE Inc. SART Coordinator Adrianne Nichols.

For longer term domestic violence protective order, the case is presented to a family court judge.



Last year, two family court judges heard 450 domestic violence protective order cases. 400 domestic violence protective order cases were heard in 2015.

"Every case is different," said Harrison and Doddridge Counties Family Court Judge Lori Jackson. "Credibility is often an issue because the two stories are like two people were in two different when it happened. Sometimes admittedly all family court err on the side of caution. If it's close it may be granted so no one gets further hurt."

For more information call HOPE Inc., (304) 624-9835.