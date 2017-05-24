WVU Publisher Hosts Book Sale

Attending a higher learning institution often requires a lot of reading. But many universities often publish their own books as well.

Wednesday the West Virginia University Press held a book sale. The press publishes books by authors from all around the world.

Abby Freeland, sales and marketing director, said it's a great way to publicize WVU as a research institute.

"It shows that our citizens of the state and the region appreciate the university, want to publish with us, are doing good research about the history of the state, the region and of course the country and the world," Freeland said.

To learn more about the WVU Press visit their website, here.