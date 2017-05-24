Liberty High Senior & "Jason Parrish For a Day" Winner Receives Top Honors & Meteorology Scholarship

CLARKSBURG, WV (WBOY) - With graduation season upon us, many high school seniors are looking ahead to what their college or career futures hold for them, and one Clarksburg native is heading towards a future in meteorology by receiving top honors and a scholarship for college.

Zackary Richards, Liberty High School Graduating Senior is graduating 4th from the top of his class this year with a 4.1 GPA, and because of his grades and his passion for meteorology he will be continuing his future in atmospheric sciences with multiple scholarships.



Chief Meteorologist Bryan Schuerman presented Zack with a certificate in honor of him receiving a $5,000 Freshman Scholarship from the American Meteorological Society for his first few years of his undergraduate career at Liberty's Senior Awards Ceremony on Wednesday Evening. In addition, he is being awarded over $50,000 in scholarships including a full out-of-state tuition waiver to Florida State University to study meteorology.



Richards says, "You know ever since I was two years old being a meteorologist is something I've always wanted to do. Whether it was looking at severe weather, looking at clouds, learning how to forecast on my own... do my own forecast. Just something I've always felt passionate about."

After graduating from Florida State University, Richards says he wants to work for the federal government such as NASA or even the National Weather Service. Congratulations, Zack from all of us at WBOY 12 News and StormTracker 12!