Liberty High Senior & "Jason Parrish For a Day" Winner Receives Top Honors & Meteorology Scholarship

Maddi is 18, has a 4.0 grade point average, was president of Student Council, and an officer in the Key Club. Despite all of that, she won’t be walking at her graduation on June 2.
A Clarksburg woman was arrested after police found her passed out in a vehicle with drugs in it.
Two people died in an explosion at Midland Resource Recovery in Barbour County Wednesday morning, according to preliminary reports from the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection.
Fairmont's homeless population that lives along the Monongahela River will soon be forced to find another place to live.
One person was killed in a vehicle accident Wednesday in Doddridge County.
A Clarksburg Native and winner of the "Jason Parrish For a Day" Contest is being awarded top honors at graduation & multiple scholarships to continue his studies to be a meteorologist in college.
A West Virginia University student that was reported missing has been found.
A Mount Clare man was arrested and charged with 24 counts of sexual abuse Tuesday.
Mon Health Medical Center is being recognized for the care they give their youngest patients.
The West Virginia Division of Highways says work on Interstate 68 Exit 1 leading to 119 in Morgantown is nearing the first phase of completion. Crews are working to repair old concrete paving, by removing and replacing damaged sections.