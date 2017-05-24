Two From Wesleyan Softball Earn All-America Status

On the eve of the softball College World Series, the National Fastpitch Coaches Association made its All-America selections. Two Bobcats made the list of 51 names.

West Virginia Wesleyan pitcher Hannah Vet received second team honors, and outfielder Tori Pogue made the third team.

The Bobcats will play their first College World Series game Thursday at 1:30 p.m. against Molloy College. Tune in to the 12 SportsZone for highlights from Salem, Virginia.

