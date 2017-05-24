Honda Athlete of the Week: Bridgeport's McKenna Smith

There may never be a high school sprinter like McKenna Smith again in West Virginia.

Smith set four state records a year ago as a junior, giving her a tough act to follow as a senior.

But that's what motivated her.

"I didn't want to end my best note in my junior year," said Smith. "I wanted to finish strong."

At last weekend's state meet in Charleston, Smith gave another all-time performance. The W-V-U commit grabbed high point honors...while shattering all four state records she set the year prior.

"In Charleston, I was just telling myself, 'this is my last time running in high school. This is my last time running here, ever. Just leave it all on the track, all I've got, just give it out,'" said Smith.

Smith blew out the field on her way to state titles in all four events. She set new records in the 100 (11.85), the 200 (24.49), the 300-hurdles (43.04) and in the 400 (54.61), the title she coveted the most.

Just days away from graduation, Smith finds all of it surreal. After all, the state's most dominant track athlete almost never gave the sport a shot.

"I played soccer since I was five, and my coach kind of talked to my dad about it, saying it would probably help me with soccer," said Smith. "Then my dad talked to me about it, and said, 'you should really do it.' Then I went out and quit soccer and ended up doing track."

And the rest is in the history books.

Smith's final accolade came Sunday when she officially received the McCoy Award as the top female track athlete in the state.

There might be more records to come at the next level for this future Mountaineer. Regardless, she'll remain among the most accomplished athletes

in WVSSAC history.

"It's a really great honor," said Smith. "It's kind of just crazy, because four years ago I wasn't even doing track, and now I'm being called that. That's crazy."