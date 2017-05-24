Gallery 62 West Hosts Annual Juried Art Exhibit

An annual art exhibit is now on display at Gallery 62 West in Grafton.



The juried art exhibit features the work of dozens of artists from across West Virginia. pieces include abstract work, paintings and drawings, many of which are for sale.



The exhibit is on display through Memorial Day at the gallery on Main Street.



"I love the variety because there's so many different styles, there's different mediums, there's different themes and it's just an eclectic bunch of work that looks great on the wall," said Diane Parker of the Taylor County Arts Council.

Cash prizes were awarded to winners of the exhibit, with assistance from the West Virginia Division of Culture and History and the National Endowment for the Arts.