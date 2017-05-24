Fairmont Regional Medical Center Names New Chief Executive Officer

Fairmont Regional Medical Center has named a new leader for its hospital.



Robert Adcock will serve as Chief Executive Officer. He comes from St. Louis, where he most recently served as CEO of two specialty and as CEO, Administrator, and COO of a multi-campus neighborhood hospital.

“I am looking forward to joining the team at Fairmont Regional Medical Center and continuing the great work that has been achieved to provide quality care to the residents of Fairmont and Marion County,” said Adcock.

Adcock is a native of Alabama and received his Master of Business Administration Degree from the University of Alabama in Birmingham and his Bachelor of Science Degree in Commerce and Business Administration with a major in Healthcare Management from the University of Alabama.

He will begin his new role in June.



Adcock will take over for former CEO Peggy Coster, who retired last month.