Restaurant Road Trip: Big Belly Deli

This week’s Restaurant Road Trip took to the mountains and ended in Tucker County. The town of Davis brings in artists of all kinds and has now added a pair of sandwich artists.

Big Belly Deli opened its doors in 2013 after a conversation about a community need sparked an idea. The deli started with the idea that food should be quick, fun, filling and most importantly inexpensive.

Owner Ron Tate and his wife April take pride in bringing a sandwich niche to the small, beautiful town.

“There wasn’t a quick in and out place to grab a good sandwich or a hot lunch on the fly, sandwiches that people can enjoy, have them a couple times a week,” said Ron Tate.

Many of their recipes are traditional and others were given by great friends and family.

“What we have tried to do with the deli is bring a little New York style down here to West Virginia," said Ron Smith. Our pastrami is as God intended it thin sliced with Swiss, stone ground Jewish mustard, grilled onions on a beautiful marble rye bread.”

The deli can cater to vegans with house made beet or bean burgers and offers many vegetarian options like my personal favorite the veggie Reuben with sauteed mushrooms and onions topped with Swiss cheese and sauerkraut.

“If you’re a tourist coming in, if you’re a first time visitor, we may not know you; we may not know your name; we may not know what you eat, but you are going to be treated exactly the same as if you are someone who is here every day of the week,” said April Tate. “We want you to come in and feel like you’re coming into your favorite local family establishment. If you’re local we know your name, odds are we know what you eat.”

At the deli tradition is important and all the recipes are part of the heritage and when you’re here, you’re family.