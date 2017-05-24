Elkins Middle School Hosts Career Fair

Elkins Middle School hosted a slew of organizations and businesses Wednesday at the Phil Gainer Community Center. Each came to offer some insight and in-depth information on career opportunities.

Fifty businesses, educational, and service organizations came to inspire middle school students to start thinking about careers now.

The goal is for students to learn how interests, talents, skills, and academics can evolve into success in high school and the workforce.

Michael Mayo of the Randolph County Emergency Squad presented tutorials to students.

“We’ve been showing kids how to intubate or what is involved in the intubation of a patient and the other things we carry on our truck, as far as, our life pack and airway kits and our blood pressure treatment and evaluation items,” said Mayo.

Many of the career opportunities and educational programs are within the state and hire locally which provides chances to grow the community.

Thomas Stose of the Robert C Byrd National Aerospace Education center says that is the biggest value.

“The students have been very receptive. They like the fact that this is a hands-on, high technology training program which trains them to go to work for companies,” said Stose. “We want to keep the citizens of West Virginia in West Virginia.”

Each grade level had the opportunity to talk to representatives at career stations. Describing their occupations and education requirements gave students an in-depth look at available career paths.