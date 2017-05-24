Homeless Living in Fairmont Asked to Relocate from Tents Along River

Fairmont's homeless population that lives along the Monongahela River will soon be forced to find another place to live.

Fairmont Police told City Manager Robin Gomez they were seeing an increase in transients and the homeless, as well as related crime.

A meth lab bust happened under the high-level bridge several weeks ago.

Those who offer services to the homeless, though said getting them to leave might not be easy.

Emily Brown, an Emergency Assistance and Homeless Coordinator with the Connecting Link, and Lee Ann Jones, a Stabilization Social Worker with MVA Clinic, know the people who live along the stretch of the river in Fairmont. At a meeting with the City Manager on May 10th, they found out they would have to tell them to go somewhere else.

"They are, in essence, staying on someone else's private property and the police can direct them that they must leave. If they don't leave and they come back, they can be arrested for trespassing," said Fairmont City Manager Robin Gomez.

The property along the river is owned by several entities, including TransFlo, CSX and the City of Fairmont.

Gomez said in addition to trespassing, it is simply not safe for them to live there.

"They don't have the proper sanitary facilities, there's no running water, other than if they go down to the river and use the water, and there's no electricity unless they are using someone else's electricity," Gomez said.

But Brown said many of them enjoy living off the land.

"Living out in the woods, having your living room as far as the eye can see and you go to a one bedroom apartment or a shelter where you have four walls and that's it, and i think for a lot of people that's a shock," said Brown.

A shock, because bed space in shelters might not allow them to stay together.

"When they go into an apartment or a shelter, they're removed from that community that they depend upon for socialization and support," Jones said.

The city has not served notices yet to the homeless population, but it does, residents will have 72 hours to take their belongings with them and relocate.

Several agencies within Fairmont and Marion County met with city officials today to discuss what services they can offer to the homeless and how they can all work together.

