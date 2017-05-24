Early Voting Opens Clarksburg

Early voting started Wednesday in Clarksburg.

Residents can vote early at the Clarksburg Municipal Building downtown.

The city clerk said residents who vote early can avoid long lines. Parking for voters is reserved in front of the municipal building. Early voting will run until June 3, with election day on June 6.

"Wednesday starts our first day of early voting and its been a really good day. We have had several people stop in this morning and vote which is kind of unusual, usually you don't get so many on the first day but we are very happy that we have. we have some more signage downtown so hopefully people are more aware of the date," said Annette Wright, city clerk.

The city clerk also held training day for people working the polls on June 6.